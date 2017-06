A man was arrested after assaulting a CMPD officer in Charlotte.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning near the Cook Out on Freedom Drive. According to reports, the suspect resisted and assaulted the officer at this location.

The suspect was later identified to be 33-year-old Laquan Gavonte Scott. Scott was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer, assault of a government employee, and second-degree trespassing.

No other information is available at this time.