Man Arrested for Beating 10-Week-Old Son

A man in Union County has been arrested for beating his 10-week-old son, causing serious injuries this week.

Emergency workers were called to a residence in the 700 block of Picketts Circle in Indian Trail on Thursday at around 12:00 p.m. in response to an ailing infant who was having trouble breathing. When EMS arrived they found the child not only struggling to breathe, but also suffering from multiple broken bones. The injuries were consistent with child abuse, and paramedics at the scene immediately called police and members of the Department of Social Services.

The baby was taken to Carolinas Medical Center Union branch, and was then transferred to Levine Children’s Hospital. Authorities state that the child is still in critical condition.

Reports indicated that the child had been left home alone with the father, 25-year-old Kyle Thomas Bendick at the time that the injuries were sustained. Authorities also stated that the child showed signs of injuries that had occurred as much as two weeks prior to the incident including several broken bones.

Bendick was jailed under a $1 million bond and charged with two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.