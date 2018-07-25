Man Arrested For Brutal Double Shooting in Catawba County

A man has been arrested after he shot two people, killing one, in a brutal shooting in Catawba County.

The shooting took place on Tuesday night at a home in Conover at a home on Curlee Drive. According to reports, the suspect, identified later as 37-year-old Scott Putnam, approached the home and began banging on the door.

A woman and her 24-year-old son answered the door. An altercation began between the victims and the suspect, after which the suspect took out a gun and fired several shots at the two victims. Both were struck by bullets. Reports indicated that several other people were in the home at the time of the shooting. Putnam attempted to fire more shots at the fiancee and dad of the 24-year-old victim, but he was out of bullets and consequently fled the scene.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in Winston-Salem to be treated for serious injuries. The woman’s son was pronounced dead at the scene.

A warrant was issued for the suspect, who remained on the run and was considered “armed and dangerous.” Police were able to find and arrest Putnam a short while later. He was charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police have not yet released a motive for the shooting, and the case is still being investigated.