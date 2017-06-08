Man Arrested For Child Abuse Towards 2-Year-Old

A man has been arrested in north Charlotte for child abuse towards a 2-year-old child.

The boy was brought into the hospital on Wednesday night with injuries to his body as well as a traumatic brain injury. Workers at the hospital called police to report what they believed were signs of child abuse. The child, whose injuries were considered to be life-threatening, was being treated at Carolinas Medical Center, and was having trouble breathing.

Early investigations revealed that the child had been left alone with 25-year-old Christopher Sims who is the boyfriend of the toddler’s mother, and that the injuries were sustained during this time. Police interviewed both the mother and her boyfriend, and then arrested Sims. Sims was charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury and was jailed in Mecklenburg County Jail.

Police say investigations are ongoing, and ask anyone with additional information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.