Man Arrested For Conspiracy in Gaston County Assault Case

A man has been arrested for conspiracy after he was connected to an assault in Gaston County this week.

The assault took place on September 8, according to local police. Reports indicated that a couple was attacked by two suspects. The suspects had parked in an area in Gastonia just out of site of the couple. They then ran from their car armed with a handgun and fired shots towards the victims. It is unknown whether any injuries occurred as a result of the incident.

Police were able to connect 28-year-old Mike Carvell Freeman Jr. with the crime and he was arrested on charges of felony conspiracy and malicious assault in secret. He was arrested on Saturday and placed under a $100,000 bond.

The other suspect has not been identified yet by police, and the case remains under investigation.