Man Arrested for Gastonia Homicide

A man has been arrested after a homicide that took place in Gastonia on Wednesday.

Police found the man after receiving a call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon. 38-year-old Gastonia man Adrian Woods had sustained gunshot injuries to his chest and was struggling to draw breath. Police immediately obtained emergency medical care for the man who was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for emergency surgery.

Woods was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel and police then opened a homicide investigation.

Investigations in the case led officers to 28-year-old Herbert Lamar Torrence Jr. who was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Torrence is being held in Gaston County Jail.