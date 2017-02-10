Man Arrested For Growing Marijuana in Home

An Iredell County man was arrested this week after police found a crop of marijuana plants in his home.

38-year-old Phillip William Kiser of Statesville had allegedly been growing 43 marijuana plants inside his home. Investigating police obtained warrants to search Kiser’s home after they had received significant evidence that Kiser’s home was being used to grow the plants. Police who searched the premesis found the plants along with pots, fertilizer, a watering system, and other tools and materials used for growing marijuana.

Police suspect that other people may have been involved in the growing and selling of the illegal plants from the home in the 100 block of Southway Lane, and are now conducting further investigations to identify and apprehend other possible suspects.

Kiser was allowed to turn himself in, and he did so on Wednesday following the search. He was arrested and taken to Iredell County Jail where he faces charges of felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the sale or manufacturing of marijuana, and felony manufacturing of marijuana.