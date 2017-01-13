Man Arrested for Inhaling Keyboard Duster

In Rock Hill, a man has been arrested after inhaling two cans of keyboard duster.

Police were called to the scene after someone reported a suspicious person to police. They found Adam Bennett acting strangely in the parking lot of a Walmart on Dave Lyle Boulevard. Police said that his eyes were overly dilated, he seemed disorientated, and was having a hard time forming sentences and communicating with police.

Upon searching his possessions, they found two nearly empty cans of Dust Off Keyboard Spray, two full cans of the same item, and a receipt showing the purchase of the spray from Walmart earlier in the day. One of the cans was cold, showing that it had recently been used. No other drugs were found on Bennet’s person or in his black 1991 Nissan Maxima.

Bennett was examined first by the Emergency Medical Services, where he was pronounced to be in good enough health to attend the officers to jail. He was then taken to Rock Hill City Jail. He is being charged with unlawful possession of an aromatic hydrocarbon inhalant.