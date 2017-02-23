Man Arrested for Murder After Hitting Man With His Car

A man was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with murder after hitting a man with his car on I-85.

Police were called to the scene on I-85 at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. CMPD arrived to find the victim lying in the southbound lane of I-85 near the West Sugar Creek Road exit. 46-year-old David Earl Brannon was pronounced dead by MEDIC at the scene.

The victim had signs of being struck with a vehicle. Police brought a compliant 19-year old Austin Kelligan, who was on the scene that police had been investigating, to police headquarters to question him about the incident. Police believed that there had been an altercation between the victim and Kelligan which ultimately led to his death.

After questioning Kelligan, police charged him with the murder of Brannon, and took him into the custody of Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.