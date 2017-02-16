Man Arrested for Murder After Police Chase

A man wanted in connection to the Tuesday night murder of David Eadie, 58, was arrested on Wednesday morning following a police chase.

The victim had been shot shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Oakcrest Place, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the incident, police obtained a description of the car that the suspect used while shooting the victim. The car that police were searching for was a white Chrysler 300. CMPD later found a car that matched the description, and attempted to perform a traffic stop. However, the suspect inside took off in the vehicle causing police to initiate a pursuit. The suspect in the vehicle was Jaquan Dosdos, 23. Dosdos continued to elude police until a collision with one other vehicle brought him to a stand-still.

Dosdos was treated for minor injuries at Carolinas Medical Center before being taken to police headquarters for questioning. He was then taken into custody following the interview.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found the handgun used to kill Eadie. Dosdos was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.