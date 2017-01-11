Man Arrested for October Murder



A man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a murder that happened in October of last year.

The victim was 64-year-old Larry Dean Bowden. He had been found in the 900 block of North Tyron Street, suffering from injuries apparently as the result of a shooting. The incident happened on October 5th. Police found him on the road at approximately 1:00 a.m.

Bowden was taken to Novant Heath Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was treated for the gunshot wounds. However, Bowden died as a result of these wounds 25 days later on October 30th.

Samuel Antoine Smith, 24, was charged with the murder and arrested on Tuesday. Police have not yet released a motive for the killing.