Man Arrested for One of Two Gastonia House Fires

A man has been arrested for one of the two Gastonia House fires that occurred on Tuesday morning.

The two fires occurred within an hour of each other and within a mile of each other in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The first fire was at a home on Collinston Drive. The second fire was in the 2400 block of Milton Avenue. Both were in vacant homes.

A man of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina was charged on Tuesday with the house fire on Milton Avenue. The 57-year-old man, Tony Franks, was arrested by the Gastonia Police Department and is being charged with arson. He is responsible for the total destruction of the home, which caused more than $70,000 of irreparable damage.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the Collinston fire, and it is unknown whether Franks is a suspect in this fire as well.