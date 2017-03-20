Man Arrested For Possessing Hundreds of Grams of Cocaine

A man from Charlotte was arrested in Gaston County for trafficking hundreds of grams of cocaine.

Police from the Gaston County Police Department reported that the suspect, 39-year-old Aurelio Betancourt-Valle, was arrested after police found 400 grams of cocaine in his 2004 Ford pickup truck on Thursday.

Betancourt-Valle, who is in the process of completing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement process, has no previous record in North Carolina. However, as a result of police findings, he has been charged with six counts of felony trafficking cocaine, two counts possessing cocaine with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver, and two counts maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place for a controlled substance.

Gastonia Police arrested the man and placed him in Gaston County Jail. Betancourt-Valle was given a $1 million bond.