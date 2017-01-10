Man Arrested for Selling Heroin and Meth to Undercover Officer

A man from Bessemer City was arrested on Monday after he sold heroin and meth to an undercover Cleveland County Detective.

Michael Franklin Crumbley of Bess Town Road sold 28 grams of methamphetamine and four grams of heroin to the officer, and was then arrested.

Crumbley has been convicted of other crimes in the past in North Carolina. These charges have included resisting arrest, assault on a police officer, assault of a female, and larceny. Crumbley was also placed on probation in November for a DWI, and will probably be charged with violation of probation.

Crumbley is now being held on $250,000 bond, and is currently being charged with five counts of trafficking heroin, one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, one count of selling methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine.