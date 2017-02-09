Man Arrested for September Break-Ins

A man was arrested this week in connection with a string of break-ins that occurred in September as well as February.

The man, James Tiwaun Murray, 20, had targeted a large number of apartment leasing offices in Charlotte during the September spree as well as several others in the past week. Among the leasing offices targeted were Hamilton Square Apartments, Eagle Woods Apartments, Parkland Commons, Green Rock Estates, Oasis at Regal Oaks, Forest Hills Apartments,The Hamptons Apartments, The Timbers Apartments, Pleasant View Apartments, and Ashley Place Apartments.

After further break-ins occurred on Thursday, police got the tip that the suspect had used a Jaguar car. Police remained on the lookout for the car, and found the car on Monday with the suspect inside after yet another break-in had occurred in which the glass of a leasing office had been shattered.

During all of the break-ins, Murray had worn a Ghostbusters hoodie. While searching his vehicle, police found the hoodie along with stolen money orders and a hammer used to break the glass.

Murray was charged with a probation violation along with 10 counts of breaking and entering, six counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and one count of possession of stolen goods. He was taken to Mecklenburg County Jail after the arrest.