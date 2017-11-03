Man Arrested for Sexual Assault of Children

A man in Charlotte has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting three children.

The suspect, Robert Byam, has been accused of assaulting three children ages 6, 7, and 13. According to authorities, the three children were known to the suspect at the time of the attack.

The suspect was arrested and set to appear in court on November 2. He was charged with nine counts of indecent liberties with a child, three counts of breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, and one count of sex offender using a social website.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.