Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Young Girls

A man in Charlotte has been arrested after sexually assaulting two young girls.

According to police reports, the suspect, 43-year-old Ivan Dawkins, was a caregiver to the two children. The man and the girls, ages seven and nine, were at a location in the 1400 block of Armory Drive when a witness saw the man assault the children. The witness called 911 at around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday evening and reported the incident.

Police arrived at the scene where they found the man and two girls still present. Dawkins was taken by police to police headquarters and interviewed by the Crimes Against Children Unit.

Investigations revealed that Dawkins had been given responsibility of care of the two young girls during the time that the crime occurred.

Dawkins was arrested following the interview, and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child.

The case remains open, and police are asking anyone with further information on the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.