Man Arrested for Stalking, Gun Possession

A Gastonia man was arrested on Saturday for stalking a woman and children outside of the woman’s home and is due for an appointment with a judge on Tuesday.

The accused, Victor Caldwell Byers, age 43, has been convicted and imprisoned before on various charges of drug possession, assault, and possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as a prison sentence for manslaughter in 1992 after which he spent two years in jail before being released.

The woman said that she was in her home on Friday when she noticed a man lurking outside watching her and the children.

Police arrested the man on Saturday, and found him in possession of a shotgun as well as marijuana. The barrel of the shotgun was 15.5 inches in length, and he had less than an ounce of marijuana. On this occasion, he has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, stalking, and marijuana possession. He is imprisoned on $25,000 bond in Gaston County Jail.