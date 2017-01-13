Man Arrested for Store Robberies

A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with two robberies that happened within minutes of each other on January 5.

Lancaster man, James Antwon White, age 26 is being charged for robbing two stores back-to-back. The first store was a Stop and Shop on 2147 McIlwain Road at a little after 8:30. He was carrying a handgun and had a mask over his face. He demanded money, and the workers dropped money on the floor. When he leaned over to pick the money up, they attempted to take him down with a metal pipe.

White got away, however, and within minutes was robbing another store. The second store was the Pantry Pak.

Police were unable to apprehend the suspect after these two incidents, but arrested him Wednesday after he moved into an apartment on Wylie Circle. Police obtained a warrant and searched his apartment, finding items that connected him with the robberies.

Police credit good information from members of the community for the arrest that has been made of White.

White is being charged with two counts of armed robbery, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.