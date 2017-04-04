Man Arrested for the Murder of 14-Year-Old Girl in Mount Holly

A Charlotte man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old girl in Mount Holly on Monday.

The incident occurred at 3:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Police were called to the scene after reports of a shooting had been made. Police arrived at the scene at River Street Park in Mount Holly to find the teenager on the ground in the park. She was suffering from gunshot wounds. The teen was later identified as Taylor Sotera Smith.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but later died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police identified 18-year-old Darvon Malik Fletcher as the suspect in the shooting. He was apprehended after the incident and charged with first-degree murder.

Reports indicate that the suspect and the victim knew each other and had traveled from Charlotte together to the park, ruling the incident out as a random act of violence.

Fletcher has been arrested on four other occasions in the past two years for charges such as breaking and entering and shoplifting.