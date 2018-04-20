Man Arrested for Torching Vehicles in Charlotte

A man has been arrested after he torched two vehicles in Charlotte this week.

The suspect, 21-year-old Jackson Brooks, was arrested on Thursday after 27-year-old Seth Headley called police to report that his car had been set fire.

According to Headley, he saw that his 1992 Cheverolet Corvette had been set on fire and was burning in the driveway of his west Charlotte home. The victim awoke on Wednesday morning to see the flames, and called police. Firefighters arrived on the scene and put out the flames, but the car was allegedly completely destroyed.

Police were able to view surveillance footage and identified the suspect as Brooks. The investigations began as a hate crime investigation. The victim, who is gay, said that the Corvette as well as his home were decorated with flags and decals in support of the LGBTQ movement.

However, after further investigations, police were able to connect a second car fire to the incident. One hour before the fire in west Charlotte, a call was made at a location 13 miles from Headley’s home. Upon further investigation, police found that Brooks had been in a relationship with a woman who is living at Headley’s home, and with the owner of the first vehicle. Police then determined that the incidents were related and the incident is no longer being investigated as a hate crime.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday and was charged with burning personal property, with charges pending for the first incident.