Man Arrested for Uptown Charlotte Murder

A man has been apprehended and arrested in connection with the Wednesday morning uptown Charlotte murder of 65-year-old Walter Scott, Jr.

The suspect, Roger Best, 22, was taken into custody after he had signaled police to stop, saying that he had a gunshot wound in his abdomen. Best had acquired the injury during the incident which resulted in the death of Scott, Jr. Reports were unclear as to how Best sustained the gunshot wounds, but he was taken to CMC for treatment.

Police have charged Best in the murder of Walter Scott Jr. which took place on Wednesday morning near Romare Bearden Park. He had been delivering newspapers in the area at the time of the attack. In addition with charges for murder, Best will also be charged with attempted armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon. The suspect will remain in the hospital until he has recovered enough from his injuries, and then will be transported to jail.