Man Arrested from Park Bench Identified as Suspect of Subway Robberies

On Monday morning police arrived at a park in Matthews to respond to a call made about a suspicious person sleeping on a park bench. Police approached the man and spoke with him in the park, and after doing so discovered that he was in possession of marijuana.

Members of the Matthews Police then arrested the man, Jamir Slagle, 20, for charges of marijuana possession.

After the arrest, police began to realize that the man they had just arrested fit the descriptions of a man that was wanted for two Subway robberies on Matthews Station Street. Police spoke with Slagle further, and upon determining that he was indeed the man they were looking for in connection to these robberies, also charged him with these robberies.

After the incident, police reiterated to the community how important their involvement is when it comes to apprehending suspects. Regular citizens are the keen eyes that law enforcement need throughout the city to notice suspicious characters and activity, and they are crucial in the efforts of keeping the community safe.

Slagle has been taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail to await trial.