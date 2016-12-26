Man Arrested in $19K Investment Fraud Pleads Guilty

A man from Mecklenburg County pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in federal court related to his over $19 million investment scheme that defrauded 100 victims.

Police arrested 40-year-old Richard Wyatt Davis Jr. last week after he was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges for securities fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion.

Davis was released by U.S. Magistrate Judge David Cayer on a $25,000 bond at the hearing on Wednesday. He was allowed to stay in Huntersville with his sister with electronic monitoring.

Davis is accused of defrauding investors of over $19 million from 2005 through this year. Davis told the victims the various investment funds, including DCG Real Assets and DCG Commercial Fund I, were low-risk compared to the stock market and that their money was growing, the indictment said.

In reality, Davis was diverting most of the funds to other places, including repaying earlier and paying for things for himself and his family, the indictment showed.