Man Arrested in 2009 Murder of Pregnant Teen

Nearly ten years later, a man has been arrested in the 2009 murder of a pregnant teen in Charlotte.

The arrest was announced on Friday in connection to the incident that had occurred on September 14, 2009. Tiffany Wright, who was only 15 years old at the time, was also 32 weeks.

Wright was waiting for her school bus just before 6:00 a.m. on that Monday morning. It was dark at the time, and Wright had been texting a friend to find out where the bus was. The friend texted back to say that it was only one stop away, but by the time the bus arrived, the teen had been shot in the head.

Wright’s infant girl, Aaliyah Faye Wright, was delivered at the scene, but only lived six days before dying at Carolinas Medical Center.

Police said that the suspect that they arrested on Friday, identified as Royce Anthony Mitchell, had been a suspect since the day of the shooting. That very day, police arrested him on charges of statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child with Wright as the victim, but he was later released after DNA tests proved that Wright’s child was not his. Mitchell was the victim’s adopted brother. His mother was Wright’s adoptive mother.

There was not enough evidence to convict him of the murder, and for nine years the suspect walked free. However, an individual recently came to police with a weight on their mind that they had carried for nearly ten years, saying that they needed to tell someone. The evidence collected from the interview was enough to give police cause to arrest Mitchell.

Mitchell has already spent time in jail for unrelated incidents, and is currently unemployed. He was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder.