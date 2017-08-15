Man Arrested in Carjacking Incident

A man has been arrested after a carjacking incident in south Charlotte.

Police say the suspect, 27-year-old Jerry McCorey, was arrested in connection to a robbery that was committed at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night. The robbery was reported to have happened in the 2200 block of Park Road. A witness was able to give police a description of the vehicle that the suspects were seen driving, and CMPD began looking for it.

A car matching the description of the vehicle was spotted some time later. Police initiated a traffic stop, but the driver led police on a chase instead. The driver drove the vehicle for some time before stopping at South Clarkson Street and I-77. Two suspects who were in the car at the time attempted to run from the car on foot.

Police were able to apprehend McCorey at the scene, but were unable to find the second suspect. McCorey is now being charged in connection to the incident.

Officers ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.