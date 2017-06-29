Man Arrested in Connection to November Homicide

In breaking news, police have arrested a man in connection with a November homicide in which a man was found dead inside a car on West Boulevard.

The victim, 33-year-old Deon Davis was found dead on November 11 from apparent gunshot wounds. He was found in his car that was parked in the 2800 block of West Boulevard. A woman, who had been in the car with Davis at the time, was also struck in the hand by a bullet, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The incident, which occurred over six months ago, went unpunished until this week when police, aided by the FBI, were able to arrest 26-year-old Jadarius Irving McCall in connection with the shooting.

Police have been searching for McCall since April when they announced to the public that he was a suspect in the homicide and that he was armed and dangerous. They have not released whether the two men knew each other.

McCall was arrested and charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. In addition, four outstanding warrants will be served on McCall.