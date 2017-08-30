Man Arrested in Connection to Recent String of Armed Robberies

One person has been arrested in connection to a recent string of armed robberies.

The robberies occurred at three different Charlotte businesses. The first robbery took place at the Fish House in the 6000 block of The Plaza. The second armed robbery was at the Arcade Room in the 2400 block of North Tyron Street, and the third took place at the SBL Business Center in the 2700 block of South Tyron Street.

Police connected 28-year-old Antonio Lamont Gaines with the three robberies. Gaines was arrested late on Monday evening.

Gaines was charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.