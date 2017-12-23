Man Arrested in Connection to Several Charlotte Robberies

Police have arrested one man in connection to a string of robberies in the Charlotte area.

The robberies occurred over the past couple of months. Reports of the same man robbing local restaurants have come in since November. Businesses such as the Smoothie King on Prosperity Church Road in Mallard Creek, a Starbucks on Providence Road in Myers Park, a dry cleaning business on Colony Road, and several other businesses around the Charlotte area were robbed at gunpoint by the same person.

No injuries were reported in any of the cases, but the suspect would come into the business armed with a gun, and hold cashiers at gunpoint while demanding cash. Authorities said that, although no one was physically hurt during any of the incidents, some of the cashier were young people who have been understandably traumatized by the incidents.

Police reported that the man was able to get away with so many crimes because of his casual and nonchalant demeanor and clothing before the incidents.

A crime analyst from the CMPD was able to identify the suspect as being 35-year-old Lucas Hawkinson. According to police records, the suspect is from California where he has been in trouble with the law before, gaining himself several felony charges. In addition to his charges in California, Hawkinson was placed on probation in 2016 for assault on a female.

Police were able to locate the suspect in a parking lot on South Boulevard after police contacted his employer at a local landscaping business. Hawkinson was arrested on Wednesday of this week.

In the most recent robbery incidents, the suspect has been charged with seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.