Man Arrested in Connection to Shooting of Statesville Officer

One man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a Statesville Officer last week.

The shooting took place on June 15 while Officer Tyler Horn was patrolling an area on Fifth Street with one other officer late that night. A suspect then stepped out from behind a tree and fired shots at the officers.

Horn was struck in the back but was protected by his bulletproof vest. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

On Tuesday, police were able to apprehend 21-year-old Keith Lackey, who has now been charged with the incident. He was arrested in Statesville at 212 Island Ford Road at 11:25 a.m.

Lackey has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharging a firearm in city limits.

The suspect was booked into Iredell County Jail and placed under a bond of $3 million.

Keith Lackey has been arrested in the past for charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, and assault with a deadly weapon.