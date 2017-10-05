Man Arrested in Connection to Stolen Church Vehicle

Police have arrested a Charlotte man after he was discovered driving a stolen church vehicle.

According to the reports, the vehicle, which is a van, was stolen from Providence Baptist Church on Randolph Road in Charlotte. The 2004 Ford Van was discovered this week in Cramerton, and was being driven by 53-year-old William Duane Stobaugh.

Police pulled the vehicle over in Cramerton and arrested the suspect. Stobaugh was booked into Gaston County Jail on Wednesday. Stobaugh faces charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, as well as charges for displaying a fictitious or altered registration.

Stobaugh is being held under a $25,000 bond.