Man Arrested in Connection to String of Robberies

A man has been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have occurred throughout Charlotte within the past week.

The incidents occurred within days of each other, beginning on May 31 at a Speedway gas station on 10207 North Tyron Street. According to reports, the suspect entered the establisheent and robbed it at gunpoint.

Another armed robbery was reported on June 1 at the R&K Express at 8712 Pence Road. The suspect entered the store and brandished a gun, but fled the scene without acquiring any property.

Four incidents occurred on Sunday June 3. The first was reported at 6:00 a.m. after a suspect robbed a Circle K at 1246 East Boulevard. A second incident occurred just before 8:00 a.m. at a 7-Eleven at 1901 Pavilion Boulevard. During this robbery, the suspect made a purchase, but then dove across the counter to steal cash from the register before fleeing.

A third robbery took place that same day at 1:30 p.m. at a Domino’s at 4755 South Boulevard. The suspect entered the restaraunt, took out a gun, and threatened employees while demanding cash.

The final robbery on Sunday took place at the Dollar General at 5200 Albemarle Road at 3:20 p.m. The suspect again threatened employees with a gun before stealing money from the register.

Police quickly determined that the cases were linked, and were able to post surveillance photos of the suspect on social media. An anonymous tip was later made through Crime Stoppers identifying the suspect as 24-year-old Altadarius Flowe. The suspect was arrested just two days after being identified, and was charged with five counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.