Man Arrested in Connection to Tuesday Night Shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place on Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting, which occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, happened in conjunction with a robbery and kidnapping.

Reports indicated that the suspect, 39-year-old Anson Carter, approached seven victims at a scene in the 5900 block of Farm Pond Lane just off of Albemarle Road. The suspect threatened victims with a gun while stealing items from several of the victims. During the incident, Carter kept the victims from leaving the scene, forced one of the victims to move at gunpoint, and shot anther victim in the foot.

According to police, the suspect knew two of his victims.

Among the items stolen was a diamond bracelet valued at $300 and a 45 caliber pistol. After his arrest, in addition to the gun that was in his possession, police also discovered narcotics. According to reports, Carter is a convicted felon.

As a result of the incident, Carter was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of cocaine, two counts of false imprisonment, three counts of assault by pointing a gun, and second-degree kidnapping.

The victim who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound on his foot. The injury was described as being non-life-threatening.