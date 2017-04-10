Man Arrested in Connection With East Charlotte Hate Crime

Police have arrested a man in connection with an east Charlotte hate crime that occurred last week.

The 32-year-old man, Curtis Flourney, was arrested after setting fire to a business and threatening the owner with torture.

The incident occurred on April 7th at Central Market on Albemarle Road. More than $1,000 damage was caused by the flames set by the suspect. Flourney also left a threatening note on the door of the business referencing hatred towards immigrants and refugees and issuing a threat to torture the owner of the store, who is from Bhutan, if he continued conducting business. The letter was signed “White America.” The full text of the letter can be read here.

The suspect was charged with burning of a building of trade, malicious damage by use of an incendiary material, felony breaking and entering, ethnic intimidation, and anonymous or threatening letters.