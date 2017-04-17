Man Arrested in Gaston County After Sexually Assaulting Woman

A man was arrested on Sunday in Gaston County after sexually assaulting a woman.

The suspect, who is from Cherryville, North Carolina, was booked into Gaston County Jail after an incident with a woman. According to reports, the man approached the victim, who was from Kings Mountain, and began to touch her inappropriately. Reports indicated that the man kissed her on her cheek, and grabbed her backside. The suspect, along with a mentally disabled individual, also grabbed one of her breasts.

The unwanted actions were reported to police, and the suspect was identified as 59-year-old William Scott Carpenter. He was charged with two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery of a woman, and given a $10,000 bond.