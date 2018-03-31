Man Arrested in Gaston County For Sexually Assaulting Belmont Woman

A man has been arrested in Gaston County after he sexually assaulted a Belmont woman.

The suspect is a resident of Honea Path, South Carolina, which is located about two hours away from Belmont. The incident occurred on March 20. According to reports, the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Richard David Howe, forced himself into the woman’s home, and subsequently forced himself upon her.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in Gaston County on Thursday, and the suspect was arrested the next day and placed without bond in the custody of Gaston County Jail.

Howe was charged with one count of felony first-degree rape, and one count of felony breaking and entering to terrorize or injure.