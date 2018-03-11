Man Arrested in Iredell County After Sexually Assaulting Child

A man has been arrested in Iredell County after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Police in Iredell County began investigations in January after multiple reports came in regarding a sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. Police interviewed the victim, who identified her attacker as 34-year-old James Dewitt Shoemaker.

According to reports, the attacks occurred between the months of August 2017 and January 2018. The suspect sexually assaulted the child at different locations during this time.

After investigations and interviews, police obtained warrants for the arrest of the suspect. He was arrested on March 8 and placed in Iredell County Jail with a $2 million bond.

Shoemaker was charged with three counts of felony statutory rape of a child younger than 15, as well as two counts of felony statutory sexual offense with a child under 15 years of age.