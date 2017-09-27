Man Arrested in Iredell County With Charges of Sexual Abuse on a Minor

Police in Iredell County have arrested a man who engaged in sexually abusive behavior with a minor over the course of several months.

The suspect is 51-year-old John David Wasse who lived in Iredell County at the time that the crimes began. According to police, the incidents began in August of 2016 and lasted until November 2016. The victim is a 10-year-old girl, according to reports.

Reports also indicated that incidents of sexual abuse on the victim by Wasse took place not only in Iredell County, but in other loctaions around the Carolinas as well such as Charlotte, North Carolina and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina leading to arrests and charges in each location. He is out on bond in Myrtle Beach.

Wasse has faced a conviction in the past after he violated a Domestic Violence Protective Order. Now, in Iredell County, Wasse has been charged with one count of felony indecent liberties with a child. He is being held on a $25,000 bond and has his first court date on Tuesday.