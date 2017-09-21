Man Arrested in North Charlotte Killing

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in north Charlotte.

29-year-old Michael Normal Smith was taken into custody following a shooting that took place in the 2900 block of Dogwood Avenue. Police were called to the scene at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night after reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found 29-year-old William Jerome Rann Jr., who is reportedly related to the suspect, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medical personell pronounced Rann dead at the scene. Police are investigating the case as Charlotte’s 66th homicide of the year.

The suspect was located at the scene as well and taken in for interviewing. Following the interviews, Smith was arrested and charged with murder. Smith is now in custody at Mecklenburg County Jail.