Man Arrested in Rock Hill for Attempted Murder

A man in Rock Hill has been arrested for attempted murder.

The arrest was connected to a shooting that happened on November 12 in Rock Hill. According to reports, the victim arrived at Piedmont Medical Center in the early hours of the morning with gunshot wounds to the chest. The victim had been shot during an incident on Pickens Street.

Police who arrived at the hospital discovered that the victim had been transported to the hospital by a witness. This same witness was also able to identify the suspect as 29-year-old Tyronne Rashan Dunham.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday and charged him with attempted murder as well as possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The suspect is in custody at the York County jail and is being held without bond.