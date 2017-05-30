Man Arrested in York County After Shooting His Son in the Leg

A man was arrested in York County on Monday after he shot his son in the leg.

The incident occurred last Wednesday. The 42-year-old son had allegedly gone to his father’s home in order to pay a utilities bill when the two men got into an argument. The father then began firing shots. Police reports say that 60-year-old Robert Hermen Corbitt, who is from Edgemoor, fired more than 30 rounds during the incident.

Corbitt has admitted to the shooting, but has claimed that the action was in self-defense. However, the man is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a gun into a dwelling, and is being held without bond.

After Monday’s arrest, the suspect was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for unspecified medical treatment.