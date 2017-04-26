Man Arrested Nearly 40 Years After Sexually Assaulting Four Girls

A 73-year-old man has been imprisoned almost 40 years after sexually assaulting four girls.

Calvin Randal Mayberry, of Huntersville, was imprisoned on Saturday following the accusations. Reports say that the incidents occurred in 1979, 1980, and 1981. Police did not release the location of these assaults or the circumstances surrounding the crimes.

Mayberry was formally charged by a grand jury with two counts of first-degree sexual offense and four counts of indecent liberties with a child. This indictment occurred on April 17. His first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Mayberry was booked into Mecklenburg County Jail on a $100,000 bond.