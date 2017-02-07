Man Arrested on Charges of Kidnapping and Assault

A 29-year-old man from York, South Carolina, was arrested this week after being charged with kidnapping and assaulting a 17-year-old woman.

The woman contacted police on Friday to say that David Cunupp had held her against her will and assaulted her.

According to the woman, Cunupp, with whom she had had a relationship, had called her wanting to talk after she had broken up with him. Cunupp asked to meet up with her to talk. She agreed, and entered his vehicle at 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning. The man then took her to his home where they entered into a quarrel.

Later that day, after promising to take her home, Cunupp instead drove the car erratically around the city of York, threatening to kill them both by driving the car off the road or into another vehicle. The woman attempted to escape the vehicle but was grabbed by Cunupp, thrown into a wall, and hurled forcefully towards the ground. The man threatened her, put his hands around her throat in an attempt to strangle her, and held a box cutter on her.

The girl finally managed to escape from Cunupp, after which she called 911. After interviewing her, police apprehended the suspect, charging him with kidnapping and high and aggravated assault and battery and was placed in custody without bail.