Man Arrested on Drug-Related Charges at Rock Hill McDonald’s

A man was arrested this week on drug-related charges in the parking lot of a Rock Hill McDonald’s.

In the second incident of its kind in one week in Rock Hill, police approached a suspicious vehicle that had been loitering in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Cherry Road for several hours. The car had two men inside, neither of whom had purchased anything from the restaurant.

When police approached the car, one of the men began hurriedly hiding something in the car. The same man was wearing a belt around his arm. The officer then asked the man, who was identified as 26-year-old Adam Ross Cooper, to get out of his car. Police searched the man and the vehicle with Cooper’s permission, and found narcotics on the suspect’s person. In the vehicle, the officer found a syringe with .32 grams of heroine, and additional .02 grams of heroine in the car’s center console, and seven units of an unidentified narcotic.

Cooper was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroine and possession of other controlled substance.