Man Arrested Twice on Similar Charges in One Year

Following a police chase on Monday, a man has been charged for the second time this year on similar charges.

The most recent incident began after police spotted his vehicle on I-85. According to reports, the suspect saw police and exited the interstate, leading officers on a chase through the East Spencer area.

Reports indicated that during the chase, the suspect drove recklessly through the neighborhood, steering his vehicle across a yard, and even hitting a mail box.

After some time, the suspect stopped the vehicle and got out, armed with a gun. He fled the scene on foot. Police at the scene were able to detain the passenger in the vehicle, which had a fake South Carolina license plate. After about an hour, the suspect was located in Spencer in between Lexington Avenue and the railroad tracks.

The suspect was identified as Jadarius Marticee McCullough. He had already been charged less than a year ago for driving a stolen vehicle, driving at high speeds, and faking a South Carolina temporary tag. He led police on a chase on I-85 at this time as well. According to police, the suspect was already wanted for violation his probation.

McCullough was detained and charged with felony fleeing to elude, carrying a concealed weapon, reckless driving, resisting, obstructing, or delaying a public officer, and speeding while attempting to elude.

Police were able to retrieve some marijuana that had been thrown from the car during the chase, but were unable to find and retrieve the firearm.

McCullough is not being held under a $10,000 bond.