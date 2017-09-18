Man Arresting After Breaking and Entering, Harassing Pizza Hut Employee

A man in Gaston County has been arrested after an incident in which he broke into a vehicle and harassed a Pizza Hut employee.

The incident occurred in Cherryville on Sunday evening. According to police, the suspect, who was identified as 24-year-old Justin Keith Brannon, broke into a 1996 Toyota Camry. According to police, the suspect was under the impression that the vehicle was his.

Brannon became angry, and began demanding the keys to the car from an employee of Pizza Hut. When the employee locked the door to protect himself from the suspect, Brannon began yelling threats at the employee, threatening to kill him.

When police attempted to arrest Brannon, he resisted arrest, putting up a struggle before finally being apprehended.

As a result of the incident, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, communicating threats, and resisting arrest. He was taken to Gaston County Jail where he was placed under a $10,000 bond. According to reports, this was not Brannon’s first run-in with the law. He has been charged in the past with reckless driving, breaking and entering, and possession of drugs.

Cherryville Police say they are still not sure why Brannon attempted to break into the vehicle, or why he thought it was his. The incident is now under investigation to see if substances were a factor in the incident.