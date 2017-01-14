Man Assaults Cashier at McDonald’s

In irrefutable proof that the customer is not always right, a man faces charges for throwing a drink through the drive-thru window in Rock Hill on Thursday.

Rock Hill Police were called to the McDonald’s on East Main Street before noon on Thursday after a man became angry at a drive-thru cashier and threw his drink and a water bottle through the windows and at the face of the cashier.

According to the report, the customer had tried to place a drink on the counter. The cashier tried to tell him that this was not allowed, and handed the cup back to him, but the man started to drive away and the cup fell inside the car. He became angry and threw the cup and a water bottle back at her.

Other customers were disappointed at the man’s behavior, expressing regret that common courtesy does not seem to have a place anymore in interactions between people, and that people are not able to handle minor situations with patience and grace.

Police say that this incident may have been part of a popular prank called “Fire in the Hole” where customers throw drinks through the drive-thru windows and record it. However, as this customer now faces charges of assault, this incident proves that just because it is popular, does not make it right.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Rock Hill Police.