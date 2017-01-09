Man Assaults Wife and Child With Knife

A man is being charged for assaulting his wife and child with a knife last week in Iredell County.

Joshua Shane Ireland, 30, was already a convicted felon for numerous other charges including assault, possession of illegal drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon, a hit and run, and more.

On Monday, police received and responded to a call reporting the incident, and was reported at the time to be drunk. Ireland reportedly had a disagreement with his wife who was refusing to give him the car keys while he was under the influence. In anger he broke items around the house and shoved his wife.

The wife and child went to a nearby home for help, and were taken to the home of a relative, but came back to the house to collect personal items. Ireland attacked the wife, child, and family member, throwing the family member against the car, breaking the car windows with a knife, and throwing a cinder block through the windshield.

The victims all received minor injuries.

Ireland was charged with two counts of an assault on a female, two counts of injury to personal property, assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse, assault on a child under 12, and three counts of habitual misdemeanor assault. He received a bond of $55,000, and his first court appearance was on Wednesday.