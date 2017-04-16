Man Assaults Woman at Wal-Mart in Front of a Minor

A man was arrested after assaulting a woman at a Wal-Mart in Belmont.

The incident occurred on Friday. According to reports, the suspect, 30-year-old Robert Joseph Whitehead, threatened the victim, Crystal Fisher. Whitehead reportedly detained the woman, forcing her from one location to another, and threatened her with a pocketknife. Whitehead also assaulted Fisher by throwing her from the vehicle that they were both occupying.

The assault occurred in the presence of a 10-year-old child, which resulted in additional charges to the suspect. In addition to the assault, Whitehead had stolen two bikes from the nearby Wal Mart that were worth a cumulative $149.

After a Wal Mart employee witnessed the scene, they notified police and Whitehead was arrested. He was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, felony second-degree kidnapping, misdemeanor driving with an open container of beer, and two counts of misdemeanor larceny.

The suspect was taken to Gaston County Jail where he is being held with a hold on his bond.