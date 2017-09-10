Man Attempts to Steal Wallets from Rock Hill Store by Stuffing them in his Underwear

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for stealing approximately $162 worth of wallets and other merchandise from a Rock Hill retailer by hiding them in his cargo shorts and underwear.

The police report stated that Richard Bigham was charged with shoplifting from the Kohl’s off of Dave Lyle Boulevard when he was observed by police to be discreetly opening boxes, slipping merchandise into his pockets, and removing tags from items.

Before Bigham was escorted to Rock Hill City Jail, items valued at $162.94 were recovered from the perpetrator’s pockets and from inside his underwear, according to police.

The incident is cleared by arrest.